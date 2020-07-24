First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,414. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

