First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,790. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

