First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.50 million.

NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,790. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

