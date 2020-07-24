First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 36.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.18. 15,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,267 shares of company stock worth $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares worth $1,836,182. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

