First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

FIBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.10 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.13 per share, with a total value of $68,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,791 shares in the company, valued at $914,376.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $46,684.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $260,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 5.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

