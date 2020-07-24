First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $13.33

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.96, but opened at $13.33. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 420,178 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a $2.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lowered First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45,491 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 196.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,071 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

