First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,474,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,679 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.86% of First Republic Bank worth $156,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.67. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

