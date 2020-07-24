First Trust Advisors LP Buys 239,670 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $178,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.69.

Shares of HON traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.60. The company had a trading volume of 814,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

