First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 709,187 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Oracle worth $271,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 467,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $24,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Argus cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.20. 4,865,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840,142. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

