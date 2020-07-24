FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

NYSE FE traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 850,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 151,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 131,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

