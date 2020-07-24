FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $27.40. FirstEnergy shares last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 917,991 shares trading hands.

The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49.

FirstEnergy Company Profile (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

