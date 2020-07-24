FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.93.

NYSE FE traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 850,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,330,801. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,716 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,538 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,662 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,210,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

