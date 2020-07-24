Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

FIVN stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,396. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $124,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 106,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,290,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,574 shares in the company, valued at $11,404,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,783 shares of company stock worth $12,910,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,448,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after acquiring an additional 231,524 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,316,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,661,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after buying an additional 404,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,169,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,495,000 after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

