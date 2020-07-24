Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Stock Holdings Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.02. 5,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.72. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.37 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.