Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners LLC

Kavar Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Focus Financial Partners worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 470,046 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.58. 4,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,191. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

