Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security hardware and software products primarily in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include CounterACT Platform, CounterACT Models, Extended Integration Modules, Open Integration Module and Other Products. The Company’s solutions include Network Access Control; Endpoint Compliance; Bring Your Own Device & Mobile Security for Enterprise; Vulnerability Management, Policy and Solutions and Advanced Network Threat Prevention and Cyber Defense Solutions. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSCT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Forescout Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $40.06.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $167,915.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 65.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forescout Technologies (FSCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.