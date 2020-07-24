Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.02. 19,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $299,461.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,728 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,055. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 545.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.