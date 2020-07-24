FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,645. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

