Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRO. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Frontline from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $5.92 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.64.

FRO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 31,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,728. Frontline has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Frontline had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.