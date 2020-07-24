FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Up 2.1%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.33 and last traded at $7.39, 4,272 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 135,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Several research firms have commented on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. FTS International had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 84,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,719,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 571,747 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

