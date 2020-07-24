Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Issues Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.20 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,473. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares in the company, valued at $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.