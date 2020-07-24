Fusion (FSN) Market Cap Reaches $28.16 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00006449 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and IDEX. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $28.16 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,550.53 or 0.99922962 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,257,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,688,026 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

