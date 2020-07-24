Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,576. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,258.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $54,875.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,811,502 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRTX. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

