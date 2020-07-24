General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stake Reduced by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. 19,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,274. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

