General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises 2.5% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 52,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

