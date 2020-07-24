Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,234. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 369.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.