Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $97.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.35.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $73.93. 253,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,850. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,615,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,872,000 after buying an additional 1,392,639 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

