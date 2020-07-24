Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.2% of Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $73.93. 218,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,850. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

