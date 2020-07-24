Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GOOD. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

GOOD traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,138. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $624.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

