Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Global Payments reported earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,898.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $1,525,909.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global Payments by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,976.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,803. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

