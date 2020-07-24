Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

