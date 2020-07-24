Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.42.
Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,217. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78.
In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 341.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
