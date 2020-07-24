Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.89.

GOSS stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $13.57. 7,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,531. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.53 and a quick ratio of 12.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 2,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

