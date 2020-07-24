Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

