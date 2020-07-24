Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

GFED stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 927. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.24. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

