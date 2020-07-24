GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.50

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. GXChain has a market cap of $32.81 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001948 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000153 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

