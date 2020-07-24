Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $27.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.70.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 105,426 shares of Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $3,160,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,396.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 446,568 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,351,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,869,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,481,000 after acquiring an additional 259,760 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.80. Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.46.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.56 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

