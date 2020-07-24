Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered Halliburton from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 640,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,008,440. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Halliburton by 32.6% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 117,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Halliburton by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Halliburton by 8.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 124.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 170,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

