Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $13.70

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target boosted by analysts at HSBC from $9.50 to $13.70 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 14,055,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,008,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 117,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 310,890 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,946 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,393 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 170,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

