HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives $9.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

HONE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HONE stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.89. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%. On average, research analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

