HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,024. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $535.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. DA Davidson began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Compass Point decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.