HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.52. 115,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

