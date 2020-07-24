HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.21. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.