HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits Market Cap of $389.28 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00014132 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $389.28 million and $869,058.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009349 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006135 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000511 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000566 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041015 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

