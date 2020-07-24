Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%.
Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 10,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $437.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14.
In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Heritage Commerce
Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.
