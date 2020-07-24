Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%.

Shares of HTBK stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.28. 10,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $437.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

In other news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $31,040.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

