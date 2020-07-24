HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 241 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $124,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $93.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,498.83. 20,213,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.48. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $211.00 and a 1-year high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,684.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. UBS Group set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $781.52.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

