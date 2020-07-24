Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after buying an additional 10,308,917 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,153,000 after buying an additional 5,792,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 622.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after buying an additional 5,253,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 562,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,246,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.