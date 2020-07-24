Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $146.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,134. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $149.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

