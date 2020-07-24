Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Holly Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Holly Energy Partners from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Holly Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.75.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,751. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 32.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

