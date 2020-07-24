HOMIHELP Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $11.25 or 0.00118119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $1.46 million and $380,948.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.46 or 0.01894590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00198891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00078678 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000186 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00116226 BTC.

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,099 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

