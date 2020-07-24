Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 133,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,914. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

